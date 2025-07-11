Trump To Make A 'Major Statement' On Russia On Monday Amid Escalating Ukraine Conflict: 'I'm Disappointed...'

President Donald Trump has hinted at a significant announcement regarding the United States’ stance on Russia, amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

What Happened: Trump expressed his disappointment with Russia’s actions in Ukraine. He hinted at a major announcement on Russia, scheduled for Monday, without providing further details, in an interview with NBC News.

"I'm disappointed in Russia….I think I'll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday," stated Trump without elaborating on details.

Trump also disclosed a new agreement between the U.S., NATO, and Ukraine for the supply of U.S. weapons to Ukraine. Under this deal, NATO will purchase the weapons from the U.S. and then provide them to Ukraine, covering the full cost.

It remains unclear whether Trump’s statement alludes to a recent proposal in which some NATO members might buy U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine, thereby shifting the financial burden away from the United States. This week, Trump resumed U.S. weapons shipments to Ukraine after a delay by the Defense Department earlier this month.

Trump has openly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nevertheless, Russia launched a deadly missile strike on Kyiv on Wednesday, defying his warnings.



Why It Matters: Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday expressed the United States’ frustration over the lack of progress in ending the war in Ukraine during a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Malaysia, reported Reuters.

The meeting took place amid intensified Russian attacks in Ukraine and growing public frustration from Trump towards Putin. Rubio and Lavrov discussed potential new approaches to end the conflict, which Rubio plans to relay to Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump is also considering supporting a bill that would impose steep sanctions on Russia, including 500% tariffs on nations that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium, or other exports. The Trump administration has been engaging with the U.S. Senate on this bill, indicating a potential escalation in the U.S.’s response to the ongoing conflict.

Separate reports indicate that China has expressed concern to the EU that if Russia stands to lose in the Ukraine war, Trump might shift his entire focus to Beijing and its affairs. According to some, although China is not directly involved in the war, its ongoing nature may benefit Beijing's strategic interests as long as the U.S. stays involved in Ukraine.

