Individual investors are preparing for the week ahead, with several high-stakes earnings reports on the calendar. Here’s a look at some of the companies reporting this week that retail traders will be watching, including Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Uranium Energy Corp. UEC.

Tuesday, Sept. 23: Micron

Micron is set to release its fourth-quarter earnings report after Tuesday’s closing bell in what will likely be the most-watched report of the week.

Analysts expect Micron to report earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Stifel analyst Brian Chin said sentiment for the memory market and stocks like Micron has improved. He added that Micron’s revenue and gross margins could benefit from higher average selling prices.

“The key fundamental catalyst is an increase in data storage, eSSD centric demand emanating from key hyperscaler customers,” Chin said.

The analyst maintained a Buy rating on Micron and raised the price target from $145 to $173.

Wednesday, Sept. 24: Uranium, KB Home, StitchFix

Uranium will report ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell and will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Analysts expect the uranium miner to report losses of four cents per share on revenue of $800,000 for the quarter.

KB Home KB and StitchFix, Inc. SFIX will report after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Thursday, Sept. 25: Accenture, CarMax, Jabil, BlackBerry

IT services firm Accenture Plc ACN will report before the market opens on Thursday. Wall Street is looking for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $17.36 billion for the fourth quarter.

CarMax, Inc. KMX, Jabil Inc. JBIL and BlackBerry Ltd. BB will also report before Thursday’s opening bell.

