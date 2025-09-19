QuantumScape, Tesla Rumors Swirl: Here Are The Facts

Market speculation is mounting on a potential tie-up between QuantumScape Corp. QS and Tesla, Inc. TSLA. While no official announcement has been made, there are some notable links between the battery maker and the EV giant.

Here's a look at the facts that are fueling the rumors.

The Battery Tech Theory

Retail investors are circulating theories about a potential partnership or supply agreement between Tesla and QuantumScape as the EV industry races to develop advanced solid-state battery technology.

QuantumScape's breakthrough in anode-free solid-state batteries is a promising advancement in battery chemistry and potentially offers faster-charging, safer, and more energy-dense cells compared to current lithium-ion options.

Tesla is well known for its aggressive pursuit of better battery performance, from increasing range and safety to lowering costs and improving sustainability.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly discussed anode-free battery designs, a direction that aligns closely with QuantumScape's innovations.

Investors are also pointing to vague comments from QuantumScape CEO Siva Sivaram about Tesla's patents on anode-free technology.

"It is good to see more people coming around to our way of thinking, and I want to leave it at that," Sivaram answered.

Investors theorize that Tesla could seek to license the tech, form a joint venture or even consider an acquisition of QuantumScape.

Currently, Volkswagen PowerCo is the only formally announced QS partner.

The Leadership Connection

Also fueling speculation, JB Straubel—Tesla's former CTO and a key architect of Gigafactory and battery strategy—currently sits on QuantumScape's board.

The leadership overlap suggests at least a mutual awareness of technical milestones and future business interests.

Nothing Solid

There is currently no official partnership, collaboration or supply agreement between Tesla and QuantumScape. Despite repeated industry speculation and technical alignment, all links between the two remain unsubstantiated and purely speculative.

However, retail investors do point to technical, strategic and market factors that could suggest alignment in the future.

QS Price Action: QuantumScape stock has gained 66% over the past month and shares were up 7.5% at $13.04 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

