Stratasys SSYS stock dropped on Wednesday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 results.

The company clocked a quarterly revenue of $138.1 million, flat year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $137.2 million.

The adjusted gross margin declined to 47.7% from 49.0% a year ago.

Adjusted EPS of 3 cents was in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

The company's adjusted operating income was $1.12 million for the period, compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the same period the previous year.

Adjusted net income was $2.18 million for the period, up from a $2.97 million loss in the same period the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $6.13 million from $2.28 million the prior year.

The company used $1.1 million in cash for its operating activities, compared to $2.4 million a year ago.

Stratasys held cash and equivalents of $254.6 million.

Stratasys CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif acknowledged that macroeconomic recovery, and the related boost in customer capital spending, is taking longer than anticipated, but he described the headwinds as temporary.

Outlook

Stratasys expects revenue of $550.00 million-$560.00 million (prior $570.00 million-$585.00 million) against an analyst consensus estimate of $572.52 million.

The company expects an adjusted EPS outlook of 13 cents to 16 cents (prior 28 cents to 35 cents) compared to the analyst consensus estimate of 32 cents.

It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $30 million-$32 million (prior $44 million-$50 million).

Stratasys stock gained 28% year-to-date, topping its quarterly estimates in the last three quarters.

Price Action: SSYS stock is trading lower by 14.95% to $9.670 premarket at last check Wednesday.

