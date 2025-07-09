- Analysts say Q2 earnings may mark a turning point for the bank stock rally.
- Structural tailwinds remain, but fresh catalysts are needed to sustain momentum into the second half.
Wall Street's biggest banks have rallied hard in 2025, outpacing the S&P 500 with an average 18% year-to-date gain, but as second-quarter earnings roll in starting July 15, analysts warn the easy gain may already be priced in.
In a note shared Wednesday, Bank of America analyst Ebrahim H. Poonawala said this earnings season may represent a “breather” for the group.
While structural tailwinds remain strong, especially for names like Citigroup Inc. C and Wells Fargo & Co. WFC, the absence of fresh catalysts in the second half could slow the pace of gains unless earnings surprises deliver.
|Bank
|YTD return as of July 9, 2025
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS
|22.94%
|Citigroup Inc.
|22.4%
|Morgan Stanley MS
|13.84
|Wells Fargo & Company
|17.44
|JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM
|19.86
|Bank of America Corporation BAC
|7.83
JPMorgan Sets The Bar—But It's Already High
According to Poonawala, JPMorgan is expected to post earnings per share of $4.48 for the second quarter, slightly above consensus.
Net interest income is expected at $11.96 billion, up 3.4% quarter over quarter, with FY25 guidance revised higher to $95.2 billion.
CFO Jeremy Barnum said 2025 net interest income might "end up a little better, maybe by $1 billion," reflecting fewer expected Fed cuts. But with JPMorgan stock already up sharply by 19% year to date, the market is wondering if the near-term upside is limited.
Citi And Wells Fargo: Underdogs With Upside?
Citigroup could be one of the most interesting stories this quarter. While its second-quarter EPS estimate was trimmed to $1.62 by Bank of America, focus will be on whether its multi-year restructuring plan is finally bearing fruit.
Citigroup's trading revenues, adjusted for a $400 million gain from the sale of Visa shares, are expected to grow more than 17% year over year. The bank reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $83.1 billion to $84.1 billion.
Wells Fargo & Co. is entering its first full quarter without the Fed-imposed asset cap. Second-quarter EPS is estimated at $1.42, with full-year net interest income projected at $48.5 billion, representing 1.1% year-over-year growth.
Capital Markets Slowdown A Drag On Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs?
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs face tougher comps. Morgan Stanley's second-quarter EPS was cut to $1.96 due to higher provisions and lower net interest income. Still, the bank is seen as stable, supported by strong equity trading and its high-performing wealth management arm, which contributes around 40% of earnings.
Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, is forecast to post an EPS of $9.74, slightly above the consensus.
Strength in trading (+7% YoY) and improving M&A activity are offsetting weaker asset management results. The bank has a $40 billion buyback program and increased dividends to $4.00 per share, reflecting confidence in future performance.
BNY Mellon and Northern Trust: M&A Buzz Builds
M&A chatter is swirling around The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK and Northern Trust Corp. NTRS. BNY's Q2 EPS was raised to $1.80, as deposit strength lifts full-year NII growth to 6.8% year over year.
Northern Trust is expected to deliver $2.08 in second-quarter EPS, driven by a strong wealth management business (accounting for 50% of profits) and deposit inflows.
