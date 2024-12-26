Bitcoin, Ethereum Gain, Dogecoin Falls; Zoomcar Soars 100% On Booking Surge; China's EV Industry Outpaces Rivals, Tesla Still Poised For Gains - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- Dogecoin Price Down 4%: What Is Going On?
- Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Or Pepe? Which Was The Top-Performing Meme Coin In 2024? The Answer Might Surprise You
- Bitcoin Hedge Funds Get Green Light In Israel: 6 Investment Houses Ready To Launch Before New Year
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Dogecoin Slides Amid Positive Christmas Sentiment: Analyst Cautions $110K Target For BTC Possible Only When…
US Markets
- US Stocks Likely To Open In Red After Christmas Break But Analysts Still Expect A Santa Rally Into The New Year
- S&P 500 Surges Over 1% As Santa Rally Kicks Off, Tesla, Nvidia Gain: Greed Index Remains In ‘Fear’ Zone
US Politics
World Politics
- Iran Turning Soft? Reformist Government Lifts WhatsApp, Google Play Ban — Promises ‘This Path Will Continue’
- Trump Effect? Denmark Boosts Greenland’s Defense Budget Amid President-Elect’s Renewed Acquisition Interest
US Economy
- El Erian Explains Why US Economy Is ‘Likely To Continue Outperforming Other Major Economies In 2025’
World Economy
- Asian Markets Up, Europe Closed; Dollar Hovers Near 2-Year High – Global Markets Today While US Slept
Tech
- Should You Buy or Sell This Nvidia Rival? Analysts Weigh In As Technicals Signal A Downtrend
- Zoomcar Stock Zooms Over 100% On Booking Surge And Website Upgrades: Details
- Nvidia Surpasses Tesla As Retail Investors’ Top Pick In 2024: Individual Shareholders Pour Nearly $30B Into Jensen Huang’s AI Giant
- MicroStrategy Stock Tumbles Over 4% In Thursday Premarket: What’s Going On?
- AI Smartphones To Cushion Semiconductor Industry Amid Data Center Uncertainty: Report
- Alibaba Nears $4B E-Commerce Merger With South Korea’s E-Mart: Report
- Stressed’ Amazon Driver Dumps 80 Packages In Massachusetts Woods Amid Christmas Holiday Rush
- NVDA Could Go Up To $170 In Q1 After Breaching $145 Level As Traders Turn Bullish On Jensen Huang’s AI Giant
- Trump Linked Phunware CEO Charts ‘Overseas’ Plans As President Elect Makes White House Comeback: ‘Helping Elected Figures… Doesn’t End On Election Day
- Uber’s Foodpanda Acquisition Blocked in Taiwan Due to Competition Concerns
Electric Vehicle
- China’s EV Industry Likely To Outpace US And Allies, But Elon Musk’s Tesla Could Still Make Gains
- NIO Announces Repurchase Opportunity For Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027; Firefly App Gains Traction In China
- Nio’s Onvo Brand Helps Spur Delivery Growth With Cheaper Offering
- BYD Contractor Denies Allegations Of ‘Slavery-Like’ Working Conditions At Factory Site In Brazil
- Tesla Or BYD: Which EV Giant Will Sell More Battery Electric Vehicles In Q4?
- ‘Godfather Of EVs’ Warns Against Hybrid Focus As China Leads EV Race: ‘Tariffs Just Make Indigenous Industry Lazy’
- Tesla Exec Says ‘We Will Be Ready’ To Efficiently Produce Autonomous Vehicles As Shanghai Megafactory Nears Completion
Consumer
Communication
- TikTok On Trial: Supreme Court Prepares To Weigh National Security Risks
- Netflix And Chill: Here’s 5 Family-Friendly Titles Just Right For The Ultimate January 1 Movie Marathon
Healthcare
Financial
- Mark Cuban Once Preferred Dogecoin Over Bitcoin For Settling Transactions: Here’s How Much You’d Have Today If You Put $1000 In The Memecoin When He Made That Remark
General
- Peter Thiel Once Said He Would Bet On The Reversal Of Silicon Valley’s Math Bias As AI Continues To Rise: ‘Isn’t That A Long Overdue Rebalancing Of Our Society’
- McDonald’s Evangelion Collaboration Advert Catches Elon Musk’s Eye. Here’s What The Techno King Shared
