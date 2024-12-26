Asian Markets Up, Europe Closed; Dollar Hovers Near 2-Year High - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Tuesday, December 24th, U.S. markets closed higher in an abbreviated Christmas Eve session, driven by gains in megacap and growth stocks, marking a continued Santa Claus rally. The Dow and Nasdaq logged four-session gains, while Tesla’s surge boosted the consumer discretionary sector. Chipmakers like Broadcom and Arm Holdings also advanced despite elevated U.S. Treasury yields.

Every sector of the S&P 500 ended in positive territory, led by notable gains in consumer discretionary, financial, and information technology stocks.

In economic data, the U.S. Redbook index rose 5.9% year-over-year last week, up from 4.8%. Meanwhile, the Fifth District composite manufacturing index improved to -10 in December from -14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.91% and closed at 43,297.03, the S&P 500 closed higher by 1.10% at 6,040.00, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.35% to finish at 20,031.13.

Asia Markets Today

On Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.39% and ended the session at 39,578.00, led by gains in the Shipbuilding, Automobiles & Parts, and Chemical, Petroleum & Plastic sectors.

Australia markets closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

India’s Nifty 50 rose 0.16% to 22,438.20, and Nifty 500 was up 0.14%, closing at 23,761.95, led by gains in the Auto, Power, and Public Sector Undertakings sectors.

China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.14% to close at 3,398.08, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.05%, finishing the day at 3,987.48.

Hong Kong market closed for the first weekday after Christmas Day.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

German markets closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

France’s CAC closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 closed for the Boxing Day holiday.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.61% at $70.53/bbl, and Brent was up 0.56% at $73.58/bbl.

Natural Gas fell 2.31% to $3.421.

Gold was trading higher by 0.36% at $2,645.09, Silver was up 0.19% to $30.340, and Copper rose 0.11% to $4.1147.

U.S. Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.36%, S&P 500 futures declined 0.39%, and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.42%.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.04% to 108.16. USD/JPY rose 0.03% to 157.45, and USD/AUD rose 0.14% to 1.6048.

