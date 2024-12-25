Iran Turning Soft? Reformist Government Lifts WhatsApp, Google Play Ban — Promises 'This Path Will Continue'

Iran’s reformist government has lifted the ban on Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META WhatsApp, and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Play.

What Happened: Iran’s reformist government, led by Masoud Pezeshkian, has lifted this ban, marking a significant move towards reducing internet restrictions, reported the Financial Times.

This decision was made during a high-level meeting on Tuesday, overcoming resistance from hardline factions within the Islamic regime, the report noted, citing Iranian media.

The move is part of a broader effort by Pezeshkian’s administration to ease pressures on civil society.

Sattar Hashemi, Iran's telecommunications minister, stated on X, “Today, we took the first step towards lifting internet restrictions by demonstrating unity,” adding, “This path will continue”

امروز گام اول رفع محدودیت از اینترنت را با همدلی و وفاق برداشتیم. از پیگیری رییس‌جمهور و همراهی رسانه‌ها و فعالان ممنونم و بیش از پیش به این همراهی و همدلی نیازمندیم.

این مسیر ادامه دارد… — Sattar Hashemi (@HashemiSattar) December 24, 2024

Why It Matters: Despite restrictions, Iranians have accessed platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram through widely available VPNs.

Reformists accuse hardliners of hypocrisy, alleging they profit from VPN sales. They also argue that easing restrictions could alleviate public discontent.

Hardliners view the internet as a tool for adversaries like the U.S. and Israel to wage a “soft war” against Iran.

According to Iranian Students Polling Agency surveys, WhatsApp usage rose steadily from 16.6% in December 2015 to 25% after Telegram’s ban, reaching 71.4% by August 2021.

Instagram usage grew from 25.5% in December 2015 to 53.1% by August 2021, establishing it as the second-most popular platform in the country.

The lifting of the ban also comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. Last month, Iran’s foreign ministry dismissed accusations by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding an alleged plot to assassinate Donald Trump.

