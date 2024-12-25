McDonald's Evangelion Collaboration Advert Catches Elon Musk's Eye. Here's What The Techno King Shared

Elon Musk has shared a preview of the collaboration between McDonald’s Corporation MCD Japan and the iconic anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion.

What Happened: This partnership was first announced on Dec. 19, 2024. On Wednesday, McDonald Japan's official X, formerly Twitter, page posted a follow-up preview video featuring original voice actors.

The collaboration’s highlight is the McDonald’s Evangelion Value Set, offering three unique transforming figurines.

These figures morph from McDonald’s items—a Big Mac, French fries, and McShake—into EVA units. The set is priced at 3,900 yen (about $24) and requires a lottery registration via the McDonald’s Japan app, running until Jan. 10.

Winners will be notified on Jan. 16, with collection available from Jan. 20 to 26.

Why It Matters: McDonald’s Japan is renowned for its anime-themed promotions. Considering Evangelion, which debuted nearly 30 years ago, remains a cultural phenomenon, this latest venture has captured massive attention.

Previously, Guillaume Huin, senior marketing director at McDonald's U.S., said on X that he was eagerly attempting to get his hands on a set.

man I am trying to help myself already. Literally emailed the entire company to try to get a set. — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) December 19, 2024

Musk has previously also interacted with McDonald’s. He once famously promised to eat a Happy Meal on live television if the fast-food chain adopted Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a payment method.

This playful challenge sparked significant interest within the Dogecoin community.

Rumors of a potential collaboration between McDonald’s and Tesla Inc. had circulated earlier in 2024, coinciding with the Robotaxi Day. However, these rumors did not materialize.

Price Action: McDonald’s stock has fallen 1.03% year-to-date, according to Benzinga Pro data. However, analyst reports from BofA Securities, Truist Securities, and BMO Capital have set an average price target of $333.67 for MCD, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%.

Image via Shutterstock

