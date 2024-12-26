Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Or Pepe? Which Was The Top-Performing Meme Coin In 2024? The Answer Might Surprise You

The cryptocurrency market roared back into momentum in 2024, with meme coins emerging as the hottest commodities in the bull cycle.
What happened: Meme coins, inspired by internet memes, popular animated characters, and trends, netted massive returns to their holders in the year.
Solana SOL/USD-based SPX6900 was the most successful coin, skyrocketing a whopping 9695% year-to-date.
SPX is basically a parody coin that calls for the creation of a new stock market index called SPX6900, challenging the hegemony of the S&P 500. It has a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens.
Not far behind was the feline-themed cryptocurrency, Popcat, which gained 9374% since 2024 began. Like SPX6900, POPCAT was developed on the Solana blockchain.
Ethereum ETH/USD–based Mog Coin bagged the third spot, exploding 4746% over the year.
|Cryptocurrency
|YTD Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 11:45 p.m. EDT)
|SPX6900 (SPX)
|+9695%
|$0.8135
|Popcat (POPCAT)
|+9374%
|$0.7682
|Mog Coin (MOG)
|+4746%
|$0.000002423
See Also: North Korean Hackers’ Suspected Presence Triggers Over $500 Million In Outflows From Crypto Exchange
Interestingly, all the top three meme coins had a market capitalization of less than $1 billion, reflecting the interest shown in lesser-known cryptocurrencies.
That said, market heavyweights didn't disappoint either. The biggest meme coin by market capitalization, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, soared 263% year-to-date, while Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, another popular dog-themed token, rose 115%.
Frog-themed Pepe PEPE/USD was the best-performing large-cap meme coin, racking up gains of 1192% since 2024 began.
Solana-based dogwifhat WIF/USD also remained red hot, surging 1158% year-to-date.
Overall, around nine tokens logged gains of over 1000% during the year.
These astronomical gains refocused attention on the wealth-multiplying potential of meme currencies, many of which notorious for their excessive volatility and low utility.
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.