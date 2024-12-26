'Stressed' Amazon Driver Dumps 80 Packages In Massachusetts Woods Amid Christmas Holiday Rush

Amid the bustling holiday season, an Amazon.com Inc. AMZN driver left 80 packages in a wooded area in Lakeville, Massachusetts. This incident occurred because the company faced intense pressure to meet delivery demands.

What Happened: A stressed Amazon driver abandoned 80 packages in a wooded area near Lakeville, Massachusetts, just days before Christmas. A Lakeville police sergeant discovered the packages during a routine patrol early Sunday morning, finding them scattered in three large totes near 63 Bedford Street, NBC News reported on Thursday.

The packages were not reported as stolen or missing. The police contacted a nearby Amazon distribution center in Middleborough to facilitate the return of the items. On Monday, the driver confessed to leaving the packages on the roadside Saturday evening "because they were stressed" and intended to inform their manager about the incident.

Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins stated that no criminal charges would be pursued, considering the matter a human resources issue for Amazon. Chief Perkins praised the officers for handling the situation. The driver’s identity remains undisclosed, and the police department has closed the case without further action.

Amazon has yet to respond to Benzinga‘s queries.

Why It Matters: The incident highlights the mounting pressure on Amazon during the holiday season, a critical period for retailers. The fourth quarter, which includes Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas shopping, can account for up to 40% of annual sales for retailers like Amazon and Walmart Inc. This period is a battleground for retail dominance, with consumers seeking both in-store and online bargains.

Additionally, Amazon’s operations have been tested by a strike at seven U.S. facilities, part of a broader push for contract negotiations. Despite this, Amazon announced that its operations remain unaffected. The strike has been labeled the "largest" against Amazon by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

