TikTok On Trial: Supreme Court Prepares To Weigh National Security Risks

The clock is ticking for TikTok as the Supreme Court of the United States or SCOTUS prepares to hear arguments that could determine the future of the app in America.

With the Jan. 19 deadline fast approaching, a potential nationwide could impact the app used by over 170 million users. Here’s everything you need to know about this high-stakes battle.

When Will SCOTUS Review The Ban

The Supreme Court will review TikTok’s arguments on Jan. 10, 2025. This urgent hearing comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the ban earlier this year.

See Also: iPhone 17 Pro To Retain Iconic ‘Triangular’ Camera Layout Despite Rumors Of Radical Horizontal Layout

What Is TikTok's Argument

TikTok is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling by the appeals court. The platform argues that banning it violates First Amendment rights, while the government defends the ban as necessary for national security.

Who's Interested In Buying TikTok

Billionaire Frank McCourt has expressed interest in acquiring TikTok's U.S. operations, pledging up to $20 billion with a consortium of associates. However, any deal would exclude TikTok's algorithm.

Previously, former U.S. treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and Canadian businessman Kevin O'Leary both announced plans to form investor groups, with O'Leary proposing a $20–$30 billion bid.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski publicly offered to lead a consortium for a U.S. acquisition, while former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has reportedly been exploring partnerships for a bid.

Oracle and Walmart, which nearly acquired TikTok in 2020, and Microsoft, which pursued a deal that same year, have also been mentioned as potential contenders this year. There were also speculations about Amazon eyeing the TikTok acquisition.

Trump's Changing Stance



In his last administration, President-elect Donald Trump targeted ByteDance but he has since expressed a softened view. Earlier this month, there were reports of a meeting between TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew and Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

"We’ll take a look at TikTok," Trump stated earlier that day. "You know, I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok."

Michael Walz, the NSA designate and a former congressman, has also in the past voiced strong opposition to TikTok. Now he has since aligned his views with the president-elect's evolving position.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock