Netflix And Chill: Here's 5 Family-Friendly Titles Just Right For The Ultimate January 1 Movie Marathon

Whether you’re curled up on the couch with family or hosting a low-key gathering with friends, Netflix Inc. NFLX has a lineup of feel-good flicks that are perfect for Jan. 1, 2025.

Grab your snacks, cozy blankets, and get ready to dive into these five family-friendly titles this New Year's Day:

13 Going on 30 (2004)

This classic rom-com starring Jennifer Garner is the ultimate feel-good movie for anyone who’s ever wished for a second chance at life. The story follows Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who wakes up as a 30-year-old woman, with a whole new life to figure out.

See Also: Broadcom and Netflix Clash Over Patent Disputes Ahead of 2025 Trial

Apollo 13 (1995)

Ready to go to space? Ron Howard's gripping retelling of the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission is a dramatic and inspirational choice for your movie marathon. With an all-star cast including Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton, this film captures the tense, life-or-death struggle of the astronauts as they try to survive after a malfunction in space.

Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan's Inception is a mind-bending thriller that you'll want to watch with a group so you can all try to figure it out together. Leonardo DiCaprio plays a thief who enters people’s dreams to steal their secrets. Sounds simple, right? Well, not quite. (This one will prompt intense discussion after the credit rolls, so keep enough popcorn.)

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Schindler's List (1993)

While not your typical New Year's Day pick, Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List is a powerful historical epic that shouldn't be missed. Starring Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, a businessman who saves over a thousand Jews during the Holocaust, this film is a reminder of the strength of the human spirit.

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

After Schindler's List, you will need something lighthearted, and this animated gem based on Dr. Seuss’ beloved book is a perfect pick for families. Zac Efron, Taylor Swift, and Danny DeVito (the voice of the Lorax) bring the whimsical world to life as a young boy learns the importance of saving the environment.

There you have it – five Netflix movies that are perfect for your Jan. 1 movie marathon.

Image via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.