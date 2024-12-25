Trump Effect? Denmark Boosts Greenland's Defense Budget Amid President-Elect's Renewed Acquisition Interest

In response to US President-elect Donald Trump’s renewed interest in acquiring Greenland, the Danish government has significantly ramped up defense spending for the Arctic territory. This announcement was made shortly after Trump’s statement.

What Happened: Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced a substantial investment in Greenland’s defense, amounting to a “double digit billion amount” in krone, equivalent to at least $1.5bn. The investment package includes the procurement of two inspection ships, long-range drones, and additional dog sled teams, as well as bolstering staffing at Arctic Command in Nuuk and an upgrade for one of Greenland’s main civilian airports, reported BBC on Wednesday.

Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, holds strategic importance to the U.S. due to its location on the shortest route from North America to Europe and its significant mineral reserves. The territory also houses a large U.S. space facility.

Trump expressed on Truth Social, that the “ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for the U.S. However, Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede responded, stating “We are not for sale”, but emphasized the importance of continued cooperation and trade.

Analysts suggest that Denmark’s defense boost has been under discussion for a while and should not be viewed as a direct response to Trump’s comments. If Denmark fails to protect the waters around Greenland from potential encroachments by China and Russia, US demands for greater control could increase.

Why It Matters: Trump’s controversial remarks about acquiring Greenland and reclaiming the Panama Canal have been seen as part of his “America First” agenda, which emphasizes asserting U.S. interests on the global stage. The idea of buying Greenland apparently came from cosmetics heir, Ronald Lauder, as revealed in an upcoming book.

Trump’s call to reclaim the Panama Canal has also sparked backlash from Panama's President José Raúl Mulino, highlighting potential tensions that could affect maritime trade through the critical waterway.

