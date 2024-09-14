Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

Stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite marking their best weekly gains of 2024 ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

The S&P 500 rose 4% and the Nasdaq Composite surged 5.9% for the week, while the Dow gained 2.6%.

Strong economic data, including low inflation, stable jobless claims, and positive consumer sentiment, fueled investor optimism. Market expectations are now split between a 25-basis-point or 50-basis-point rate cut, with growing momentum for the latter, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Nvidia Shares Riding On Huge AI Tailwind, Says Portfolio Strategist: Why Expert Says Stock Will Stay On An Upward Path For Next 2-3 Years,” by Shanthi Rexaline, explains how Nvidia Corp. NVDA is expected to maintain growth due to AI, with Mai Capital Management highlighting its reasonable valuation and resilience over the next two to three years.

“Dogecoin Surges 8% As Elon Musk Jokes DOGE Will Be The ‘Official Mascot’ Of ‘Department Of Government Efficiency,’” by Khyathi Dalal, details how Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged after Elon Musk humorously suggested that the meme coin would be the official mascot of the “Department of Government Efficiency.”

“Apple’s iPhone 16 Launch: JPMorgan Says ‘Staggered Pricing Approach’ Could Offset Rising Chip, Memory Costs,” by Surbhi Jain, highlights a JPMorgan analyst’s view that Apple Inc. AAPL will adopt a staggered pricing strategy for the iPhone 16 lineup to manage rising chip and memory costs, with premium pricing likely for the higher-end Pro models.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

US Yield Curve No Longer Inverted: Why This Time The Recession Scenario Might Be Different For Investors

Palantir’s S&P 500 Inclusion ‘Another Validation Moment’ As It Embarks On New Era Of Enterprise Growth And Profitability, Says Bullish Analyst

Netflix Vs. Disney: Internet Traffic Crowns One Streaming Giant, While Both Leave Competitors In The Dust

The Bears

“Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Admits Company Was ‘Too Timid’ To Rollout ChatGPT-Like LLMs Despite Basically Inventing Them,” by Ananya Gairola, highlights how Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL co-founder Sergey Brin acknowledged that the company hesitated to release its language models despite pioneering the technology due to concerns over mistakes and embarrassment.

“Another Retailer Takes Chapter 11 Route: Big Lots Files For Bankruptcy And Agrees To Sell Assets To Nexus Capital As Economic Pressures Mount,” by Shanthi Rexaline, reports that Big Lots, Inc. BIG has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and agreed to sell its assets to Nexus Capital Management due to mounting macroeconomic challenges, including high inflation and interest rates.

“Lucid Not Ready To Take On Tesla Cybertruck: CEO Says ‘Tough To Make An Electric Pickup Truck Work Today’,” by Chris Katje, reports that Lucid Group LCID CEO Peter Rawlinson ruled out a near-term electric pickup to rival Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertruck, citing challenges in producing a cost-effective truck with sufficient range and towing capacity.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

GameStop Analyst Says Retailer Could Close All Stores, Operate As Bank To Manage Losses

Peter Schiff Dismisses Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Is Scarce Argument: ‘When The Supply Of New Buyers Runs Low…’

China Is Eating Apple’s Lunch: Where Smartphone Maker Ranks Vs Asian Competitors

