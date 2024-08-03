Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

On Friday, U.S. stock markets fell as July’s job growth was slower than anticipated, with the unemployment rate rising to its highest level since October 2021. Nonfarm payrolls increased by only 114,000, down from June’s 179,000 and missing the 175,000 forecast by economists.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.4% this week, marking an 8.8% decline over three weeks, its worst performance since September 2022. As the first major index to enter correction territory, the Nasdaq has fallen over 10% from its record high.

The S&P 500 Index, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, fell for a third consecutive week as weaker economic data and geopolitical tensions dampened investor confidence despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell‘s hints at a potential rate cut.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Jim Cramer Joins Multiple Analysts Calling The Bottom In CrowdStrike Stock,” by Adam Eckert, reports that Jim Cramer and several analysts believe CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD stock has hit its bottom, expecting a recovery following a major decline due to a recent global IT outage caused by a software update.

“Dogecoin’s Real Bull Run Has ‘Not Even Begun Yet,’ Says Trader As Memecoin Battles Stagnation,” by Aniket Verma, reports that a crypto trader predicts that Dogecoin‘s DOGE/USD bull run has yet to start, despite recent stagnation, as technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index suggest a potential peak by early 2025.

“Wall Street Analyst Predicts End To Tech Rout: ‘Much Of The Selloff May Be In The Rearview Mirror,'” by Piero Cingari, reports that Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research believes the tech selloff might be ending, despite recent declines in Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Microsoft Corp. MSFT stocks, and notes that increased capital expenditure for AI development is a positive indicator for future growth.

The Bears

“Elon Musk’s Tesla Will Lose Money On Bitcoin Purchase, Predicts Peter Schiff: ‘That Was A Mistake,'” by Aniket Verma, reports that Peter Schiff criticizes Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Bitcoin BTC/USD investment, predicting financial losses for the company, while Tesla holds $184 million in Bitcoin, reflecting an unrealized gain of 118% on its purchase.

“Intel Faces Turbulence As 6 Analysts Weigh In On Restructuring, Earnings Miss: ‘We Don’t See An Easy Fix,'” by Surbhi Jain, reports that analysts have downgraded Intel Corp. INTC after its disappointing earnings and major restructuring announcement, with concerns over the company’s ability to recover amid competitive pressures and strategic challenges.

“NuScale Power Stock Sinks On Report The Company Is Under SEC Investigation: What Investors Need To Know,” by Adam Eckert, reports that NuScale Power Corp SMR shares dropped over 18% after Hunterbrook claimed the SEC is investigating the company, which denies any knowledge of an investigation, citing Hunterbrook’s vested interest in manipulating the stock market.

