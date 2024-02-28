Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Dumps $17M In Coinbase Shares As The Exchange Grappled With Disruption Amid Bitcoin Rally

Loading... Loading...

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made a significant move by selling over $17 million worth of Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares. This decision came as the cryptocurrency exchange faced technical difficulties, a situation unfolding amid the soaring valuations of digital assets like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

The Coinbase Trade

Ark Invest sold 86,298 Coinbase shares on Wednesday through its flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. The transaction was valued at $17.33 million. For the day, Coinbase stock closed 0.8% higher at $200.80.

The sale came in the backdrop of the cryptocurrency trading platform’s outage on the same day. Coinbase experienced a significant disruption as Bitcoin reached new heights, touching $64,000.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong acknowledged a significant increase in traffic, expressing regret for any inconvenience caused to users. Despite users encountering zero balances and transaction errors, Coinbase assured the safety of their assets and reported gradual improvements in trading by Wednesday afternoon, although some issues with logging in, transactions, and payment methods persisted due to the continued high traffic volume.

This sell-off by Ark Invest follows a pattern of reducing exposure to Coinbase, as detailed in earlier coverage, amidst a rallying Bitcoin. The apex cryptocurrency has experienced a nearly 45% surge this month which can be attributed to the upcoming supply halving event.

Other Key Trades:

NVIDIA Corp NVDA saw a reduction in 1,235 shares by Ark, aligning with the firm’s strategy to adjust its portfolio amidst the tech sector’s volatility. The sale was made through ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and was valued at nearly $959,138.

saw a reduction in 1,235 shares by Ark, aligning with the firm’s strategy to adjust its portfolio amidst the tech sector’s volatility. The sale was made through and was valued at nearly $959,138. Investments in Unity Software Inc U were increased across multiple funds, signaling a bullish stance on the gaming and software development platform.

were increased across multiple funds, signaling a bullish stance on the gaming and software development platform. Veracyte Inc VCYT and 10X Genomics Inc TXG purchases were notable, emphasizing Ark’s continued focus on healthcare and genomic innovation.

