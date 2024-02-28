Coinbase Suffers Massive Outage As Bitcoin Hits $64K: 'Your Assets Are Safe'

Loading... Loading...

Crypto exchange Coinbase Inc. COIN suffered from a major outage Wednesday, with users reporting zero balances in their account as Bitcoin BTC/USD hit the $64,000 mark.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the exchange was dealing with a "LARGE surge of traffic" and apologized for user inconvenience.

"We are aware that some users may see a zero balance across their Coinbase accounts & may experience errors in buying or selling. Our team is investigating this & will provide an update shortly. Your assets are safe," Coinbase tweeted.

Photo courtesy of Coinbase.