Coinbase Suffers Massive Outage As Bitcoin Hits $64K: 'Your Assets Are Safe'

by Murtuza Merchant, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 28, 2024 1:27 PM | 1 min read
  • Wild swings in Bitcoin causes Coinbase outage, with users reporting zero balances.
  • Coinbase says user assets are safe.
Crypto exchange Coinbase Inc. COIN suffered from a major outage Wednesday, with users reporting zero balances in their account as Bitcoin BTC/USD hit the $64,000 mark. 

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the exchange was dealing with a "LARGE surge of traffic" and apologized for user inconvenience.

"We are aware that some users may see a zero balance across their Coinbase accounts & may experience errors in buying or selling. Our team is investigating this & will provide an update shortly. Your assets are safe," Coinbase tweeted.

