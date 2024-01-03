Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 300%, 12M Tokens Destroyed In A Day; Tesla Critic Questions EV Accessibility Despite Strong Q4 Performance - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Loading...
Crypto
- Bitcoin Predicted To Touch $80K By Year-End: 'Applicants Will Be Fighting Hard' For ETF Approval, Says Top Asset Manager
- Biden-Backed Bill Triggers IRS Reporting For $10K+ Crypto Transactions In 2024 — Coin Center Responds
- 'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 300% As 12M SHIB Permanently Destroyed In A Single Day
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed Amid High-Praise For King Crypto From Jim Cramer: Analyst Says 'We Will Hit $100k In 2024' As BTC Starts Year With 21-Month High
US Markets
- Pinstripes, SoFi Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
- Investor Sentiment Edges Lower; Nasdaq Records Worst Session Since October
US Politics
- Trump's Niece Slams RFK Jr. For Hiring Anti-Vaxxer As Communications Director: 'Can't Afford To Let Him Siphon Votes From President Biden'
- John Curtis Throws Hat In Senate Race For Mitt Romney's Vacant Utah Seat
- Trump's Edge? New Poll Shows Public Opinion Shifting Over Ex-President's Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riots: 'They Were Whipped Into A Frenzy By FBI'
- Former Trump Lawyer's Suit To Stop A Rogue President From 'Weaponizing' Justice Department Dismissed By Appeals Court
- Former White House Lawyer Says Supreme Court Is 'Swiftly' Going To 'Knock Down' Trump's Immunity Claim In 2020 Election Case
World Politics
- US Extends Military Base Presence In Qatar For Another Decade Amid Israel-Hamas War
- Taiwan Says 3 Chinese Balloons Entered Its Airspace Ahead Of Crucial Presidential Election
Loading...
Loading...
US Economy
- US National Debt Soars Past $34 Trillion: Gold Bull Peter Schiff Warns Of Crisis Before Year End, Analyst Raises Alarm Over Social Programs
World Economy
- Despite Government Pressure, Chinese Women Defy Calls To Boost Birth Rates Amid Rising Child-Rearing Costs
Tech
- Microsoft's Xbox Hands Out A Year-Long Ban To User Who Captured Baldur's Gate 3 Gameplay
- Samsung's Next Flagship With AI Is Launching On Jan. 17: Here's What We Know So Far
- Apple's $3500 Vision Pro Could Reportedly Hit The Stores In The Last Week Of January
- Apple's $85B Services Business In Crosshairs Of Legal And Regulatory Rulings
Electric Vehicle
- Cloudflare CEO Says Rivian Trucks 'A Disaster' When Something Goes Wrong, Reveals Staggering $4,200 Quote For Windshield Repair
- Tesla Bear Says 'EVs Are Not For The Masses' Despite Impressive Q4 Deliveries: 'You Can Sell An Infinite Number Of Teslas If...'
- China's BYD Offers 2B Yuan Incentives To Dealers Following Q4 Sales Victory Over Tesla: Report
- How Big Will Tesla's Expanded Giga Texas Be? Musk Says 'Pretty Close' To Length Of A Star Destroyer
- Gary Black Pegs Rivian's Lower Deliveries To Van Production: 'Amazon Can Only Take So Many'
- Canaccord Genuity Bullish On Tesla In The Long-Term: 'Tesla Is Apple On Steroids...'
- Tesla Says Cybertruck Likely To Qualify For Federal Tax Credit 'Later In 2024'
Communication
Space
- Elon Musk Praises SpaceX's 'Great Solution' For Zero Mobile Connectivity After Starlink Launches First 'Direct-To-Cell' Satellites
Image by PIRO from Pixabay
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets