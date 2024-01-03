Samsung's Next Flagship With AI Is Launching On Jan. 17: Here's What We Know So Far

Loading... Loading...

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF has officially announced that it will launch its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24, at the ‘Unpacked' event on Jan. 17.

What Happened: The Galaxy S24 series is all set to launch at an event in San Jose, California, on Jan. 17. Samsung has also opened reservations, offering $50 in credit to those who show interest.

Samsung's tagline for the event is "Zoom with Galaxy AI is coming", underlining that AI will be one of the primary focus areas of the company's next flagship smartphone.

This should not come as a surprise, given the fact that Samsung has announced "Gauss", its own take on generative AI. This AI can do different tasks like writing emails, summarizing documents, creating and editing images, and more.

Samsung has also announced that its smartphones will be able to translate calls in real-time using on-device AI, ensuring both privacy as well as efficiency, since the phone does not have to send and receive data for this feature to work.

Another leak suggests that Google Pixel 8's AI wallpapers feature is also coming to Samsung's Galaxy phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24: What We Know So Far

Apart from the AI features, Samsung's next-generation flagship smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Inc.'s QCOM Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

A previous report also suggested that Samsung might borrow a key feature from Apple's iPhone 15 Pro – titanium frames – in its upcoming Galaxy S24 models.

Why It Matters: Samsung is pinning its hopes on AI to ship 35 million units of Galaxy S24 series smartphones, according to reports. This target is over 10% higher than the volumes of Galaxy S23.

Samsung has also moved up the launch timeline, exactly as reported before, to compete with Apple Inc.'s iPhone 15 series.

Image Courtesy – Samsung

