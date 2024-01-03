Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared on Tuesday that the company’s gigafactory in Texas is set to expand to a size comparable to a Star Destroyer from “Star Wars.”

What Happened: In response to a user’s comment about the ongoing expansion, Musk acknowledged the significant growth, stating that it will be “pretty close” to the length of a Star Destroyer, approximately 1600 meters long.

“Maybe not exceed, but pretty close,” Musk wrote.

The expansion initiative, launched in January 2023 with a substantial investment of around $770 million, includes adding five new facilities, such as a cell test lab and a cathode manufacturing facility.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s Giga Texas covers 2,500 acres along the Colorado River. Presently, the factory floor is spread over only 10 million square feet, offering considerable potential for further expansion.

During the company’s third-quarter earnings call in October, Musk highlighted that Tesla occupies only a fraction of the available land at Giga Texas, emphasizing the ample space for scaling and research on-site.

While Giga Texas serves as the home for Tesla’s best-selling Model Y and the recently introduced Cybertruck, the company is contemplating another gigafactory in Mexico.

Musk cited a shortage of personnel as the primary reason for considering a new location. Despite the potential expansion elsewhere, Texas remains a pivotal location for Tesla’s production of the best-selling Model Y and the Cybertruck.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Gary Black Pegs Rivian’s Lower Deliveries To Van Production: ‘Amazon Can Only Take So Many’

Photo via Shutterstock