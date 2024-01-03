Pinstripes, SoFi Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow Jones futures falling around 60 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Pinstripes PNST shares fell in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Tuesday.

Pinstripes and Banyan Acquisition Corporation announced they have closed their previously announced business combination, which was approved by Banyan’s stockholders at a meeting on Dec. 27, 2023.

Pinstripes shares fell 13% to $11.58 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

BlackLine, Inc. BL fell 6.7% to $55.05 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin, on Tuesday, downgraded BlackLine from Neutral to Underweight and raised the price target from $53 to $60.

fell 6.7% to $55.05 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin, on Tuesday, downgraded BlackLine from Neutral to Underweight and raised the price target from $53 to $60. Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR shares tumbled 6.4% to $3.49 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded Aurora Innovation from Neutral to Sell and raised the price target from $1.75 to $2.

shares tumbled 6.4% to $3.49 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded Aurora Innovation from Neutral to Sell and raised the price target from $1.75 to $2. Nukkleus Inc. NUKK shares declined 5.8% to $2.72 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 5.8% to $2.72 in pre-market trading. Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX shares fell 5.5% to $6.94 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 5.5% to $6.94 in pre-market trading. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE shares declined 4.9% to $3.51 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 4.9% to $3.51 in pre-market trading. SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI shares fell 4.7% to $9.20 in pre-market trading. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Michael Perito downgraded SoFi Technologies from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $7.5 to $6.5.

shares fell 4.7% to $9.20 in pre-market trading. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Michael Perito downgraded SoFi Technologies from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $7.5 to $6.5. Nkarta, Inc. NKTX shares declined 3.1% to $6.17 in pre-market trading after falling over 3% on Tuesday.

