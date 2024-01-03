John Curtis Throws Hat In Senate Race For Mitt Romney's Vacant Utah Seat

Loading... Loading...

Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) has thrown his hat into the ring for the Senate seat left vacant by the retiring Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

What Happened: Curtis officially announced his Senate bid to Salt Lake City’s KSL-TV on Tuesday, as reported by The Hill. Brent Hatch, son of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), is one of the potential contenders for the seat.

Despite pledging for a 2024 House reelection bid in a Deseret News op-ed in late September, Curtis revealed he was considering the Senate run after many urged him to rethink. Curtis, a three-term lawmaker and ex-mayor of Provo, Utah, prides himself on his record and believes his experience equips him well for the Senate. He is known for prioritizing Utah over media appearances.

The race for Romney’s seat has attracted others, including Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson and several GOP mayors. The primary for the Utah Senate is set for June 25.

Why It Matters: The retirement of Romney, a prominent Republican figure who has been critical of former President Donald Trump, created this vacant Senate seat. Romney, who has served as a U.S. Senator since 2019, announced in October 2023 that he would not seek reelection or run for the presidency.

His departure from the Senate leaves a void that several GOP contenders, including Curtis, are eager to fill. Romney’s stance on Trump suggested that he would support almost any other candidate, Republican or Democrat, over Trump in the 2024 election.

