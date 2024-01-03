US Extends Military Base Presence In Qatar For Another Decade Amid Israel-Hamas War

Loading... Loading...

The United States has renegotiated terms to extend its military base presence in Qatar for another ten years, according to an anonymous source.

What Happened: The newly struck deal pertains to the Al Udeid Air Base, situated in the desert region southwest of Doha, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Known for being the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, the news initially broke on CNN, with the U.S. Department of Defense yet to issue a statement.

Qatar, positioned within the Gulf, has played a crucial role in facilitating talks between Hamas and Israeli officials. This has primarily been around the Gaza war and the release of hostages captured by the Palestinian Islamist group.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Disney’s Entire Market Cap Hinges On Just One Thing, Rest Valued ‘Neutral To Negative For Good Reason’

U.S. President Joe Biden and Qatar’s emir have had frequent discussions since Oct. 7, primarily focusing on the release of hostages held by Hamas and the increase of aid to Gaza. Notably, Qatar, a significant non-NATO U.S. ally, has acted as a channel for U.S. conversations with the Taliban after the American exodus from Afghanistan in 2021.

Despite this, Qatar has attracted criticism from a few U.S. Congress members due to Hamas’s presence in the country. This led 113 bipartisan U.S. lawmakers to urge Biden to exert pressure on countries, including Qatar, that support Hamas.

Why It Matters: This deal follows recent significant events in the region. In November, Qatar brokered a brief ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which saw the exchange of hostages and prisoners between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Hamas on Tuesday confirmed the death of its deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri, in a suspected Israeli drone attack in Beirut. The strike, which resulted in at least four casualties, was not officially commented on by Israel. Former Israeli diplomat Danny Danon, however, lauded the country's military and intelligence services on the matter. The heightened tensions and subsequent ceasefire underline Qatar’s pivotal role in the region and the strategic importance of the U.S. military base.

Read Next: Marjorie Taylor Greene Challenges House Speaker, Sparks GOP Clash: ‘The Honeymoon Is Over’

Image by esfera via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.