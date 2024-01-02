Elon Musk Praises SpaceX's 'Great Solution' For Zero Mobile Connectivity After Starlink Launches First 'Direct-To-Cell' Satellites

Loading... Loading...

Stepping up its game in the global connectivity sector, SpaceX successfully launched its first set of ‘Direct-to-Cell’ Starlink satellites.

What Happened: As announced on X, SpaceX launched 21 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday, including the first six with Direct to Cell capabilities. SpaceX stated this technology would help boost global connectivity and eliminate cellular dead zones.

Unlike conventional mobile networks dependent on a grid of cell towers, direct-to-cell establishes a direct link between mobile phones and Starlink’s orbiting satellites, according to the SpaceX website. This eradicates the necessity for terrestrial infrastructure such as cell towers, particularly in remote locations.

Starlink satellites equipped with Direct to Cell functionality feature an advanced eNodeB modem, serving as a space-based cellphone tower and facilitating network integration comparable to a typical roaming partner.

Elon Musk, SpaceX’s CEO, quoting the X post, said it would “allow for mobile phone connectivity anywhere on Earth.”

However, he also noted the technology’s limitations, explaining that it “is not meaningfully competitive with existing terrestrial cellular networks.”

Why It Matters: This development follows SpaceX’s recent announcement that Starlink has more than 2.3 million customers across 70 countries. The launch of direct-to-cell satellites can potentially expand this customer base, providing connectivity to remote areas.

Just a week before this launch, SpaceX was valued at $180 billion, surpassing numerous well-known companies. These new satellites could further increase the company’s value and dominance in the space sector.

Despite these strides, SpaceX has faced challenges. The Federal Communications Commission recently denied Starlink $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies, a decision Musk called “extremely unethical and politically partisan.”

