Microsoft's Xbox Hands Out A Year-Long Ban To User Who Captured Baldur's Gate 3 Gameplay

Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Xbox has reportedly banned a user for one year for capturing gameplay footage in ‘Baldur's Gate 3'.

What Happened: Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the popular role-playing games released in 2023, known for its interactive, story-rich gameplay. Now, one user has got into trouble for capturing gameplay footage, resulting in their Xbox account being banned for a year.

The user posted on Reddit that they captured three chips of a camp time interaction with other characters in the game. The captured footage was flagged as explicit content by Xbox's safety systems.

Each clip was counted as an individual infraction by Xbox's systems, resulting in a one-year ban at the end.

This ban has surprised many users in the r/BaldursGate3 subreddit, who have questioned Microsoft's decision since the company approved the game itself. As such, any footage captured within the game should also be suitable for use – something that Xbox's safety systems seem to disagree with.

Users who use Xbox bans cannot play games that require a network connection, forcing them to stick to offline-only games.

Disable Automatic Uploads On Xbox

By default, Xbox uploads captured clips to its servers, but users have the option to disable automatic uploads. If you are in the same boat, here's how you can disable automatic uploads:

Press the Xbox button and go to the Capture & Share page.

button and go to the page. Now go to Capture Settings > Automatically Upload and choose Don't Upload.

Note that you can also choose to automatically save your captures to a USB drive connected to your Xbox.

You can change the Capture Location to the USB drive on the same page.

Why It Matters: Baldur's Gate 3 is the third installment in the series, based on the popular tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons. It was awarded the 2023 Game of the Year and landed on Microsoft's Xbox platform in December 2023.

Baldur's Gate 3 is known for its exciting gameplay elements, including intimate interactions with other characters. These relationships have an impact on deciding how a player proceeds in the game and unlocks new stories and quests depending on the gameplay choices.

