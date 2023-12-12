Anthony Scaramucci Sees Brighter 2024 For Bitcoin, DeSantis Condemns Trump's Debate Absence As Cowardice - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Loading...
US Markets
- Oracle Reports Weak Sales, Joins Kinetik, Lucid Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
- Investor Optimism Improves Further Ahead Of Inflation Data; Dow Gains For Third Straight Day
Crypto
- Anthony Scaramucci Sees Brighter 2024 For Bitcoin 'Even If We Get Rug-Pulled By Gary Gensler' As Skybridge Crypto Portfolio Soars 130%
- Binance's Market Dominance Plummets To 30% Amid Regulatory Challenges In 2023
- Google Revamps Ad Rules For 'Crypto Trusts' Amid Optimism Surrounding Bitcoin Spot ETF
- This Tron-Owned Token Rose 190% In A Week, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum Trailing In The Dust
- Cathie Wood's Ark Dumps $12.8M Worth Of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Amid Crypto Rally Losing Wind In Sails
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed Amid $230M Liquidations: Analyst Says $39K Level Is A 'Distinct Possibility'
US Politics
- Vivek Ramaswamy Thinks Penalizing Tornado Cash Mixer Was 'Illegal And Unconstitutional'
- DeSantis Condemns Trump's Debate Absence As Cowardice: 'Debating Isn't Brave'
- U.S. Supreme Court Asked To Decide On Trump's Prosecution Immunity: An 'Extraordinary Case'
- Trump Has 'Commanding' Lead In Iowa At Over 50% In Two Republican Polls: A Look At Former President's Lead In The State, How He's Faring Elsewhere
World Politics
- Kim Jong Un's North Korea Not Interested In Talks With US, But Washington Says Engagement 'Our Policy All Along'
US Economy
- Tesla Investor Ross Gerber Feels The Fed Is 'Killing Innovation In America,' Calls For 100 Basis-Point Rate Cut In H1 Next Year
- 'Junk Bond' King Michael Milken Foresees Fed Dodging 1970's-Style Inflation: 'History…Repeats In Different Ways'
Loading...
Loading...
World Economy
- Will 2024 Be Economic 'Turning Point?' Central Banks Worldwide Projected To Cut Interest Rates To Avert Crisis
- Australian Meat Exporters Back In Chinese Market As Bilateral Relations Improve
- Nvidia's AI Accelerators For China Under US Government Scrutiny
Tech
- Cathie Wood Loads Up On $9M Worth Of Microsoft, Meta And An Evergreen Chip Stock: Time To Dip Into Tech Shares?
- Apple Boosts Royalties For Artists And Labels To Boost Adoption Of Spatial-Audio Technology
- 'Obviously Illegal:' Elon Musk Slams IBM Chief Arvind Krishna Over Leaked Video On Diversity-Focused Hiring Practices
- Apple Went Public 43 Years Ago Today: What A $1000 Investment During iPhone Maker's IPO Would Be Worth Now If Held On Through The Years
- Google Shutting Down Play Movies & TV — Here Is What Users Can Expect
- Federal Jury Rules Against Google's Android App Store In Epic Games Lawsuit
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla Bull Predicts Whopping 2.4M Deliveries In 2024, Defying Wall Street — Despite Musk Feeling Monthly Numbers Are 'Not Meaningful'
- BMW Set To Stir Up Luxury EV Market With Its i7 Sedan
- Tesla Strikes Back At Washington Post Over 'Egregious' Autopilot Article, Says 'Morally' Obligated To Expand Userbase
Consumer
- Amazon's Drone Delivery Program Faces Setback As Key Executive Departs
- Ford Cites Change In Market Demand, Slashes F-150 Lightning Production Targets
- Wendy's Says In 2024 Franchises Will Be Able To Leverage Its AI Chatbot That Takes Orders At Drive-Thrus
Communication
- Email Is Passe: Tesla, Apple And Others Are Now Hiring Talent Over DMs On X
- TikTok And YouTube Are Still The Favorite Social Media Platforms Among US Teens, While Facebook And Twitter Decline
- Disney In Talks With Mukesh Ambani's Reliance For Mega Indian Media Merger
- Global Outage Impacts Netflix Amid Frustrations Over Increasing Subscription Costs
Industrial
Healthcare
Loading...
Loading...
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets