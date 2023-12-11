DeSantis Condemns Trump's Debate Absence As Cowardice: 'Debating Isn't Brave'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has expressed severe criticism of former President Donald Trump, referring to him as a “coward” for his absence in the Republican presidential primary debates, while simultaneously exaggerating his 2016 debate performance against Hillary Clinton.

What Happened: According to The New York Times, DeSantis reproached Trump’s decision to avoid the debates, terming it as “cowardice.” Trump had earlier made a controversial comparison between his debate against Clinton and the hardships faced by soldiers on the battlefield, following the release of the notorious “Access Hollywood” tape. Implying his military background, DeSantis, a former Navy lawyer, responded on social media by saying, “debating isn’t ‘brave’; it’s the bare minimum any candidate should do.”

Trump, still a popular figure among Republican voters, had asserted that his significant lead in the polls excused him from having to debate his competitors. This statement was given during his address to New York Republicans on Saturday. Although DeSantis has generally been tactful when criticizing Trump, his latest comments show a more confrontational approach.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Reveals Her Uncle’s Intent To Undermine Democracy: ‘He Has Every Intention Of Destroying American Democracy’

In response to DeSantis’s comments, Trump campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, described them as “a meltdown of epic proportions.”

Why It Matters: Trump's absence from the last GOP primary debate of 2023 held at the University of Alabama was a point of discussion among participants, including DeSantis.

Among those present were former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Despite his absence, Trump remained a subject of debate.

Shortly after the debate, Trump declared Vivek Ramaswamy the winner on Truth Social, saying "Vivek WINS because he thinks I'm great.”

Meanwhile, Trump continues to lead significantly in the polls among Iowa Republicans, a key state in the 2024 presidential election.

Photo by Leonard Zhukovsky and Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock

Read Next: Bernie Sanders To Take On Ozempic, Wegovy, Weight Loss Drugs: ‘Could Be Helpful, But They’re Not Going To Be Helpful If People Can’t Afford Them’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.