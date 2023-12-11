Global Outage Impacts Netflix Amid Frustrations Over Increasing Subscription Costs

Loading... Loading...

Streaming giant Netflix Inc. NFLX suffered a substantial global outage on Monday, causing widespread disruption for its subscribers for several hours.

What Happened: Users worldwide began facing a “tvq-pb-101” error message and connectivity problems around 5 p.m. ET. However, the outage was inconsistent, with some subscribers able to stream uninterruptedly while others were confronted with the error message.

Complaints emerged across the U.S. and other nations, affecting multiple devices, including Roku smart TVs and gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox. Additional services or cloud servers like Google or Amazon were not reported to have similar complaints, according to The Verge.

See Also: Here’s How You Can Watch Ad-Free Movies And Shows On Netflix’s Cheapest Plan

Although Netflix’s status page initially did not recognize the problem. However, it has now been updated back to a green checkmark, confirming the service was operating correctly. The issue was resolved by approximately 8 PM ET.

Nevertheless, this outage occurred when Netflix subscribers grew increasingly frustrated due to rising subscription costs. Platforms like Netflix and Hulu appear to be increasing prices yearly, as per another report by The Verge.

Why It Matters: The disruption follows a massive outage in April this year that coincided with the live-streaming of a reunion episode of the reality show “Love is Blind.” Over 12,000 users reported difficulties with video streaming and accessing the Netflix website and app during that outage.

The growing frequency of these outages and the increasing subscription costs could potentially affect Netflix’s subscriber base and market position in the fiercely competitive streaming industry.

Photo via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: GTA Trilogy Lands On Netflix Games: Here’s How You Can Pre-Register To Play On iPhone And Android

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.