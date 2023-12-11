Australian Meat Exporters Back In Chinese Market As Bilateral Relations Improve

Loading... Loading...

In a significant move, China has lifted the ban it previously imposed on three Australian meat exporters, signaling an improvement in bilateral ties between the two nations.

What Happened: Bloomberg reported on Monday that the products from the companies will be permitted entry into China starting from Dec. 11, following the completion of final administrative procedures in both countries.

See Also: ‘Full Banking Collapse’: China Worries Pile Up As Hedge Funder Sounds Alarm

The restrictions were initially put in place between mid-2020 and early 2022 due to COVID-19 cases reported among workers at Australian slaughtering facilities. The recent lift, however, is partial and does not apply to all meat exporters, with some still facing restrictions.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell has applauded this development as “another positive step towards the stabilization of our relationship with China.” Australia’s ties with China suffered a setback in 2020 following calls by then Prime Minister Scott Morrison for an investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why It Matters: Over the past one and a half years, there has been a noticeable easing in the strained relations, marked by China’s decision to scrap tariffs on Australian barley and work towards easing wine levies. The Australian Agriculture Department continues to work closely with China to resolve the remaining trade impediments, making this removal of the ban a significant progression in their ongoing efforts.

Read Next: China’s Lithium Prices Plunge To 26-Month Low: How Have Mining Stocks Fared?

Image by Daria Nipot via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.