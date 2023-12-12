BMW Set To Stir Up Luxury EV Market With Its i7 Sedan

Loading... Loading...

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, better known as BMW, BMWYY looks set to redefine luxury electric vehicles with its upcoming i7 Sedan. The car with a starting price of $105,700 boasts a powerful motor, luxurious in-cabin features, and an advanced technology suite.

What Happened: Bloomberg recently revealed the BMW i7’s performance during a week-long test drive in Los Angeles. The luxury sedan demonstrated its top-tier status, meeting the high standards of even the most discerning executive.

The i7 xDrive 60 variant, costing $124,200, provides extra power and comfort. The tested model, equipped with executive lounge seating and a rear control console, was priced at $156,595.

The i7’s design, featuring “smoke white” merino leather and a unique door interior pattern, offers a luxurious and efficient environment. Its silent, comfortable ride is enhanced by features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated massaging seats, and a Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system.

The i7 delivers 536 horsepower from its battery, with a driving range of up to 317 miles. It can reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, outperforming rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the Porsche Taycan.

Why It Matters: The i7’s performance and features have already garnered positive attention. Prominent Tesla investor Ross Gerber expressed his admiration for the i7 in a post in August, suggesting that the vehicle could be a potent competitor for Lucid Motors LCID in the EV market. Gerber described the i7 as “beautiful” and said it “might kill off the Lucid.”

Despite its higher price point, the BMW i7’s superior craftsmanship and quality establish it as a serious contender in the luxury electric vehicle sector.

