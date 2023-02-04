Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The Nasdaq led the charge on Wall Street this week, as investors absorbed big tech quarterly earnings and the Fed's quarter-point interest rate hike. The S&P 500 hit its highest level in five months, ending the week 1.6% higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 0.15%, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.31% this week.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced an increase in the fed funds interest rate target by 0.25% to a new range of between 4.5% and 4.75%. That was followed by the Labor Department reporting on Friday that the U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, far surpassing economist estimates of 187,000 new jobs.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Elon Musk Gives Important Tesla Cybertruck Production Update: 'It Is Incredible,'" by Shanthi Rexaline, reports on Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's reaction after reviewing the company's long-awaited Cybertruck, set to go into production this summer.

In "Zuckerberg Eyes Slice Of AI Pie Amid ChatGPT Craze: 'One Of My Goals For Meta Is...,'" Shivdeep Dhaliwal writes that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed the company's use of AI during the fourth-quarter earnings call this week.

"Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January," by Mehab Qureshi, details the price surge seen by meme coin Floki FLOKI/USD, which outpaced Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD in January.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

The Bears

"Using Apple AirTag To Track Your Dog? Dangers May Outweigh Benefits," by Ananya Gairola, looks at the dangers of pet owners using Apple Inc AAPL Airtags as a tracking device on their animal's collar.

In "Cathie Wood Trims Robinhood Stake As Stock Gains 28% In January — Also Offloads Shares In This Biotech Company," Bhavik Nair details the recent sale of Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares by Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management.

"Snap Is 'A Snow Globe In A Snowstorm,' Why Analysts Are Lowering Price Targets After Q4 Report," by Chris Katje, looks at why analysts lowered their price targets of Snap IncSNAP after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

