Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January

Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains 30 Days (+/-)
|Price
|Dogecoin
|+32%
|$0.094
|Shiba Inu
|+45%
|$0.00001166
|Dogelon Mars
|+25.89%
|$0.00000035
|Floki
|+205%
|$0.000023
|Baby Doge Coin
|+52%
|$0.00000000149
What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
The second on the list is Baby Doge coin BABYDOGE/USD up 52% in the last 30 days. This can be attributed to BABYDOGE’s announcement that the new Burn portal is in development.
The third is Shiba Inu SHIB/USD which saw a significant rise after its developer Shytoshi Kusama revealed the long-awaited layer-2 blockchain Shibarium.
The fourth is Dogecoin DOGE/USD posting 32% gains, trading at $0.094 after Twitter reportedly is set to add crypto functionality to its payments feature. Last on the list is Dogelon Mars ELON/USD, up 25.89% in the last 30 days.
