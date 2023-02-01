ñol


Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 1, 2023 8:34 AM | 1 min read
Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization.

Cryptocurrency Gains 30 Days (+/-) Price
Dogecoin +32% $0.094
Shiba Inu +45% $0.00001166
Dogelon Mars +25.89% $0.00000035
Floki +205% $0.000023
Baby Doge Coin +52% $0.00000000149

What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.

The second on the list is Baby Doge coin BABYDOGE/USD up 52% in the last 30 days. This can be attributed to BABYDOGE’s announcement that the new Burn portal is in development.

The third is Shiba Inu SHIB/USD which saw a significant rise after its developer Shytoshi Kusama revealed the long-awaited layer-2 blockchain Shibarium.

The fourth is Dogecoin DOGE/USD posting 32% gains, trading at $0.094 after Twitter reportedly is set to add crypto functionality to its payments feature. Last on the list is Dogelon Mars ELON/USD, up 25.89% in the last 30 days.

Baby DogeElon MuskFlokiShibariumCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

