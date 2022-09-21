Bracing For Powell's 5th Consecutive Raise

Good Morning Everyone!
Remember, the S&P has gained on every FED Day since tightening began:
3/16: +2.24%
5/4: +2.99%
6/15: +1.46%
7/27: +2.62%
Will the trend continue today?
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 9/20/22; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Powell expected to raise rates 75 basis points today, 5th consecutive time
In 8 out of past 10 decisions, S&P 500 goes up on the day of a Fed decision
Long-only and Retail Investors are already very defensive anticipating 2023 negative estimate revisions
Just to name a few of companies that have already cut guidance: Ford F, FedEx FDX, GE GE, Dow DOW, GM GM, Nucor NUE
Hedge fund exposures are at 5-year lows
Markets are pricing in a terminal rate of 4% to 4.5%
10yr 3.5% new highs
2 p.m. Fed decision
2:30 p.m. press conference
US$ 110.5 new 1-year highs
U.S. dollar is a safety trade on news Putin has stepped up his war against Ukraine
Putin called for a partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists and issued veiled threats
Crude 85 +1%
10:30 a.m. Department of Energy inventory report
Senator Mancin’s Energy Infrastructure permitting bill will be unveiled today.
The Bill may need the support of as many as 20 Senate Republicans.
Earnings
General Mills GIS
CRYPTO UPDATE
Voyager Digital update
Bankrupt lender’s assets for sale
FTX and Binance top bids - $50 million each
Robinhood HOOD lists USDC
First stablecoin on platform
USDC = 2nd largest stablecoin behind Tether (USDT)
Altcoin season is over
Over past month 69% of altcoins outperformed Bitcoin BTC/USD
Above 75% = Altcoin season
