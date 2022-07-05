NFT Artist Beeple Spoofs President Biden And Inflation In Latest Work

One of the most well-known non-fungible token (NFT) artists targeted President Joe Biden and a trending news topic in one of his latest digital images.

What Happened: Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, releases an image a day as part of his Everydays series.

The two most recent images shared on Twitter Inc. TWTR by Beeple involve President Joe Biden. On Sunday, one image was captioned 'Inflation' and featured hot air balloons that closely resembled President Biden. The images were likely meant to poke fun at Biden and the notion that he somehow contributed to high inflation in the U.S.

Another image shared on Monday was captioned American Experiment, and featured the faces of both Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Why It’s Important: The first 5,000 images in Everydays were sold as an NFT for a record $69 million in Ethereum ETH/USD back in March 2021.

Beeple has taken on celebrities, politicians and companies with his images. Beeple told the crowd at VeeCon 2022 that he has only received one cease and desist letter from the collection.

Earlier this year, Beeple featured an image titled F*** Putin that featured Russian President Vladimir Putin on the end of a tank.

The images of Putin, Biden and Trump have not been made available for sale, but could become part of a collected work in the future.

High inflation in the U.S. has been a trending topic as one of the big reasons why Biden's approval ratings have dropped and could hurt his chances for re-election in the 2024 presidential election.

