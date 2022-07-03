One And Done? New Poll Finds Over 70% Of Americans Say Biden Should Not Run Again

As the U.S. economy appears to be on the brink of an economic recession (with some already saying we’re in one), the national anxiety is being reflected in President Joe Biden’s approval numbers.

What Happened: As the stock market slides into a bear market, the same can be said for Biden’s popularity, the latest number from FiveThirtyEight show that only 39.2% of Americans approve of his performance in office, while 55.9% disapprove.

The data compares to the approval numbers for previous presidents at this point (528 days) during their term in office. Donald Trump was maintaining a 42% approval rating, Barack Obama had an approval rating of 46.8%, George W. Bush was at a 70.5% approval rating following the 9/11 attacks, Bill Clinton had the approval of 46.9% of Americans, while George H.W. Bush was riding high with a 69.2% approval rating.

Although it should be noted that at some point during their presidencies, Trump, Clinton, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter all saw their approval number dip below Biden’s current rating.

During the economic turmoil of Carter’s presidency, his approval rating fell as low as 28.3%, although the 2008 recession only dropped George W. Bush’s approval rating to a low of 44.1%.

What’s Next: More concerning for Biden’s political future is a new Harvard CAPS–Harris poll which finds that 71% of Americans don’t want him to run for reelection in 2024.

The survey found that of those who say he shouldn’t run again, 45% believe he’s done a poor job in office, about 30% say he’s too old to run again, and 25% would prefer a change in the White House, as reported by The Hill.

The poll also asked about the prospect of Trump running for office again, and a majority of respondents (61%) said they don’t want to see him returning to the White House.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on Flickr