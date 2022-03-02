'F**K PUTIN' Artwork By Beeple Gets Cryptoverse Craving For Sale Of NFT Version: 'Wen Mint?'

Digital artist Beeple, who found fame selling a non fungible token for a record $69 million last year, drew the attention of several cryptocurrency fans on Tuesday night for a provocative piece featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The artwork, posted on Beeple's social media accounts, shows a naked Putin hoisted by a military tank gun with the caption “ F**K PUTIN”, alluding to the artist's opposition to the Russian leader's recent invasion of Ukraine.

On Twitter, Beeple's work got the attention of crypto enthusiasts in no time. Entrepreneur and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull Anthony Scaramucci asked, “Wen mint?” in response.

wen mint? I’m thinking a Party Bid @prtyDAO to support @Ukraine — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 2, 2022

Some people were quick to reply with memes.

Twitter user “Uncle Chad” asked if Beeple would accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and tagged Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and the meme coin’s co-creator Billy Markus in his tweet.

how much you want for this and would you take payment in DOGECOIN? @elonmusk @BillyM2k — Uncle Chad / GIGACHAD2021 (@GIGACHAD2021) March 2, 2022

Another user "DevilDoge” simply replied: "Not till I have a few more drinks."

Not till I have a few more drinks — DevilDoge (@DumbestSmartGuy) March 2, 2022

In March 2021, Christie’s auctioned a Beeple NFT titled “The First 5000 Days” for a record $69 million in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Since then Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, has produced many more NFTs including a collection that was raffled for $1 in May last year.

