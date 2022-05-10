Madonna Launching NFT Collection With Beeple: Here Are The Details

Legendary music artist Madonna is launching her own non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: Madonna is collaborating with well-known NFT artist Beeple to launch a three video NFT collection, Decrypt reports. The NFTs will be sold on NFT marketplace SuperRare.

These NFTs will feature a 3D avatar of Madonna, which is lacking clothing, giving birth in various settings. The collection is called “Mother of Creation.”

“We set out to create something that is absolutely and utterly connected to the idea of creation and motherhood,” Madonna said.

The singer said she and Beeple began collaborating on the project over a year ago.

“The opening of each video is essentially me giving birth. I’m doing what women have been doing since the beginning of time, which is giving birth. But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art, and creativity, and we would be lost without both.”

Beeple is “insanely honored” to collaborate on the NFTs with Madonna.

Why It’s Important: The NFTs will be auctioned beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET on SuperRare. Proceeds from the auction will go to the charities The Voices of Children Foundation, The City of Joy and Black Mama’s Bail Out.

The three pieces are called “Mother of Nature,” “Mother of Evolution” and “Mother of Technology.”

MoonPay will also donate $100,000 to each charity as part of the NFT collection.

Madonna made headlines in March for buying her own Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT and changing several of the traits before making it her current profile picture on social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR.