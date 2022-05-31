The Match Golf Tournament Offering Free NFTs From A Tom Brady Company: Here Are The Details

Celebrity exhibition golf event, Capital One Financial Corporation's COF The Match, will feature four legendary NFL quarterbacks. The event will also offer an exclusive non-fungible token claimable for free during the event. Here are the details.

What Happened: The sixth event in the series known as The Match will see Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers paired against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, and includes three of the last four winners of the NFL MVP award (Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes).

Airing on TNT, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD, The Match will take place at the Wynn Las Vegas from Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN. Coverage of the event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Autograph, an NFT company co-founded by Brady, will be the exclusive brand featured for hole number six of the tournament.

During the airing of “The Match,” a QR code will be displayed on-screen from the hole. Attendees of the event and TV viewers can follow a link to redeem the exclusive NFT. The NFT will provide access to a video message from Brady.

“The Match is one of my favorite events of the year, and we created a commemorative NFT so viewers and fans could share in the experience and take away their own unique piece of the event,” Brady said.

The NFT can be redeemed for free beginning at 9 a.m. ET on May 31 with the redemption period closing at 11:59 p.m. ET on June 1.

Why It’s Important: Autograph is an emerging NFT platform and marketplace. The company partnered with sports betting company Draftkings Inc DKNG on several NFT drops and has a deal to host its secondary marketplace for several of its NFTs.

Co-founded by Brady, Autograph counts musician The Weeknd and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried among its board of directors members. The company has also partnered with many of the top athletes in the world on NFTs.

The free NFT from Autograph could increase awareness of the Brady-led company.

The use of a QR code in a commercial accessing a link to a cryptocurrency-related item follows a Super Bowl commercial from Coinbase Global Inc COIN that went viral for showing a bouncing QR code that was sent people to a download link.



