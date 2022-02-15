Coinbase Website Sees Massive Influx Of Visitors After Super Bowl Ad

byChris Katje
February 15, 2022 2:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Website Sees Massive Influx Of Visitors After Super Bowl Ad

A Super Bowl LVI commercial from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) was either genius or a waste of money, depending on who you ask. Here’s how the commercial has already brought potential new customers to its ecosystem.

What Happened: One of the most talked about Super Bowl LVI commercials that aired on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA), was an ad from Coinbase.

The ad that featured a bouncing QR code took people to the Coinbase website to sign up for an account where they were given a choice between $15 in free Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or entry into a sweepstakes where three winners will each win $1 million in Bitcoin.

Coinbase paid around $14 million for the commercial.

Related Link: What's Going On With Coinbase's Stock Following Viral Super Bowl Promo

Why It’s Important: Along with generating strong brand awareness and being well received by the media, the ad from Coinbase has helped gain potential new customers.

The company’s website had a surge in traffic, which led to the site being temporarily unavailable after the commercial aired, according to a tweet from Coinbase Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee.

Chatterjee recently shared exactly how much traffic the company’s website got from the Super Bowl commercial. “We had over 20M hits on our landing page in one minute. That was historic and unprecedented,” Chatterjee said. “We also saw engagement that was 6 times higher than our previous benchmarks.”

SimilarWeb (NYSE:SMWB) reports that Coinbase had 77.3 million visitors in the month of December, ranking the site as the 528th most visited global website and 212th most popular U.S. site.

The amount of people that visited the Coinbase website in one minute was over 25% of the total monthly visitors the company had in December.

The Coinbase app saw strong download figures too, with reports that the app went from #186 on the charts all the way up to #2 thanks to the demand after the Super Bowl commercial.

Price Action: COIN shares are up 5.76% to $206.50 on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Ted Cruz On Why He Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Ted Cruz On Why He Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he is bullish on apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) because it’s “decentralized and not controllable.” read more
FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

Sam Bankman-Fried — the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX that enables its users to trade in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Et read more
Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in a Twitter thread on Thursday speculated on why Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) market price is taking such a harsher beating from the Russia-Ukraine crisis compared to equities. read more
Here's How Jack Dorsey's Square Fared On The Bitcoin Front In The Latest Quarter

Here's How Jack Dorsey's Square Fared On The Bitcoin Front In The Latest Quarter

Block Inc (NASDAQ: SQ), said Thursday in its fourth-quarter results that it made $1.96 billion in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) revenue through its Cash App. read more