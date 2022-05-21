This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Makes Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tesla, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, Ford And Amazon Look Trivial

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors.

Since May 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one platform. The company's micro inverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution.

Enphase Energy was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Here's how the returns break down from May 2017 to present:

Bitcoin is up from $2,548.05 to $29,439.70 for a return of 1,055.38%

Dogecoin is up from $0.0031 to $0.0848 for a return of 2635.48%

Tesla is up from $65.03 to $663.90 for a return of 920.91%

Disney is down from $108.41 to $102.42 for a return of -5.53%

Apple is up from $38.40 to $137.59 for a return of 258.31%

Microsoft is up from $69.96 to $252.56 for a return of 261.01%

Ford is up from $10.93 to $12.50 for a return of 14.36%

Amazon is up from $995.78 to $2,151.78 for a return of 116.09%

And finally, Enphase Energy is up from $0.72 to $168.25 for a return of 23,268.06%