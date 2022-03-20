This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Makes Bitcoin, Tesla, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, Ford, And Alibaba Look Trifling

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past five years, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors.

Since March 2017, Enphase Energy stock’s 5-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, along with EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA).

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one platform. The company's micro inverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution.

Enphase Energy was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Here's how the returns break down from March 2017 to present:

Bitcoin is up from $1,092.00 to $41,585.60 for a return of 3,708.21%

Tesla is up from $52.63 to $905.39 for a return of 1,620.29%

Disney is up from $112.14 to $140.30 for a return of 25.11%

Apple is up from $35.16 to $163.98 for a return of 366.38%

Microsoft is up from $64.98 to $300.43 for a return of 362.34%

Ford is up from $11.62 to $16.86 for a return of 45.09%

Alibaba is flat from $108.04 to $108.30 for a return of 0.25%

And finally, Enphase Energy is up from $1.24 to $184.52 for a return of 14,780.65%

