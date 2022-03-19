This Oil Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Lucid, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin

byHenry Khederian
March 19, 2022 3:29 pm
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is a global leader in hydrocarbon exploration, and over the past year, treated investors to eye-popping returns.

Since March 2021, Occidental stock’s 1-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV stocks and cryptocurrencies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Occidental is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2021, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,174 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021 at a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

Also Read: US Congressman Proposes New Taxes On Oil Companies Months After Buying Tesla Shares: What Investors Should Know

Occidental shares saw marked strength Thursday and were trading higher after Warren Buffett reported the purchase of 18,102,616 shares of the stock at an average price of $54.41 per share in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday. Shares of oil, energy and natural gas prices have also been trading higher in recent weeks as the Russia-Ukraine conflict causes supply concerns.

Occidental was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Here's how the returns break down from March 2021 to the present: 

  • Tesla is up from $654.87 to $905.39 for a return of 38.25%
  • Lucid is down from $26.88 to $25.67 for a return of -4.50%
  • Bitcoin is down from $58,050.60 to $41,879.70 for a return of -33.44%
  • Ethereum is up from $1,808.95 to $2,954.14 for a return of 63.31%
  • Dogecoin is up from $0.0583 to $0.12 for a return of 105.83%

And finally, Occidental Petroleum is up from $28.10 to $56.24 for a return of 100.14%

