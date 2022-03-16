Paris Hilton Partners With The Sandbox: Here Are The Details

Entrepreneur, fashion influencer, DJ and NFT lover Paris Hilton is partnering with The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND), a leading virtual world metaverse company. Here are the details.

What Happened: Paris Hilton announced a new partnership with The Sandbox during a DJ set at SXSW (South by Southwest) Tuesday.

Hilton’s 11:11 Media partnered with The Sandbox.

“Hilton, her avatar, and her love of all things fashion, music, and animals are entering The Sandbox to bring her community and unique vision to the virtual world,” according to the press release.

The Sandbox is a leader in the metaverse and growth of virtual land assets. The company has partnerships with more than 200 celebrities and companies including Snoop Dogg, Adidas AG – ADR (OTC:ADDYY), Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG), Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, The Smurfs, Care Bears and Atari.

“I’m so excited and honored to be a part of this important moment for The Sandbox,” Hilton said. “I am a huge believer in the metaverse and the way Web3 technologies are empowering creators, gamers and artists.”

Why It’s important: Hilton is one of the most well-known celebrities in the world. Hilton is also the highest-paid DJ in the world, according to the report.

Hilton is the owner of more than 1,500 non-fungible tokens with her investments and collecting dating back to early 2020. Included in her NFT portfolio is a Bored Ape Yacht Club, which she showed off in an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I can’t wait for people to see what amazing experience The Sandbox and I bring together to the metaverse,” Hilton said.

The Sandbox CEO and co-founder Arthur Madrid said there will be gamified experiences built on Paris’ LAND in The Sandbox.

“Be ready to visit her new palace in the metaverse!” Madrid said.

The partnership with The Sandbox follows a collaboration with Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) that saw Hilton play an electronic set on New Year’s Eve.

Hilton created Paris World, an island in Roblox that includes replicas of her Beverly Hills home.

Musician Snoop Dogg has a partnership with The Sandbox that saw an increase in the land near his virtual estate. Snoop Dogg also released a series of NFTs called The Doggies, which are playable avatars built for The Sandbox.

SAND Price Action: The Sandbox coin is up 10.39% to $2.99 on Wednesday. The coin has traded between $0.609 and $8.40 over the last 52 weeks.

Photo: Victoria Pickering via Flickr Creative Commons