Read How Paris Hilton Looks To Tap Metaverse
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
  • Paris Hilton looks to play an electronic set this New Year Eve for the celebrators who drop by her virtual island on Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), Reuters reports.
  • Hilton joins a clutch of celebrities and brands rushing to embrace the metaverse, a broad term referring to a persistent virtual world. 
  • The reality TV star turned entrepreneur commands ~$1 million a night working as a celebrity DJ, entertaining partiers at clubs in China, Dubai, and on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza.
  • Hilton created an island in the online virtual world, dubbed Paris World. 
  • Now visitors can explore digital replicas of her Beverly Hills estate and its dog mansion, stroll a boardwalk inspired by the neon carnival wedding celebration at the Santa Monica Pier in California, and explore the island in a luxury sports car or Sunray yacht.
  • Paris World will collect small payments for purchasing virtual clothing or booking a ride on a jet-ski.
  • Price Action: RBLX shares traded lower by 4.78% at $100 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

