Read How Paris Hilton Looks To Tap Metaverse
- Paris Hilton looks to play an electronic set this New Year Eve for the celebrators who drop by her virtual island on Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), Reuters reports.
- Hilton joins a clutch of celebrities and brands rushing to embrace the metaverse, a broad term referring to a persistent virtual world.
- The reality TV star turned entrepreneur commands ~$1 million a night working as a celebrity DJ, entertaining partiers at clubs in China, Dubai, and on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza.
- Hilton created an island in the online virtual world, dubbed Paris World.
- Now visitors can explore digital replicas of her Beverly Hills estate and its dog mansion, stroll a boardwalk inspired by the neon carnival wedding celebration at the Santa Monica Pier in California, and explore the island in a luxury sports car or Sunray yacht.
- Paris World will collect small payments for purchasing virtual clothing or booking a ride on a jet-ski.
- Price Action: RBLX shares traded lower by 4.78% at $100 on the last check Tuesday.
