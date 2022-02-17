Snoop Dogg Avatar NFTs Coming Via The Sandbox: Here Are The Details

byChris Katje
February 17, 2022 12:15 pm
Fresh off a Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance and news of buying his old record label Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg is increasing his presence in NFTs and the metaverse.

What Happened: Snoop Dogg took to Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to share with his 19.6 million followers that he is dropping his first The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) avatar NFT collection. Snoop called the upcoming NFT launch a “Doggie collection that we about to drop.”

The Doggies is a collection of 10,000 playable NFTs for The Sandbox that were designed and crafted by Snoop himself, according to the company’s website.

“Each avatar will unlock unique utility that goes beyond a simple NFT. They will be playable in The Sandbox and can be used to unlock future mints, and features in the metaverse,” the website says.

Additionally, the NFTs will be part of an upcoming Snoop Dogg music video that will happen in The Sandbox.

“10,000 avatars that look like me. Got some special moments, special outfits, some exclusives, so make sure you go get it right now,” Snoop Dogg said.

Snoop Dogg announced a partnership with The Sandbox back in September 2021, which included the re-creation of his mansion in the metaverse.

The rapper plans to perform live concerts and interact with players inside The Sandbox. One person paid $450,000 to acquire the plot of land in The Sandbox next to Snoop Dogg.

The Doggies: The collection of 10,000 avatar NFTs will launch on Feb. 22, 2022. No mint price has been listed yet.

The avatars will have random rarity, broken down as follows:

  • Human: 63%
  • Blue: 11%
  • Alien: 10%
  • Zombie: 7%
  • Dogg: 5%
  • Robot: 3%
  • Golden: 1%

Holders of previous Snoop Dogg early access collections will be on a whitelist for The Doggies. The Snoopverse Early Access Pass is listed for 525 SAND ($2,105) at the time of writing. The pass provides early access to future drops, whitelist, exclusive NFTs and SAND rewards in the Snoopverse.

Photo: The Sandbox.

