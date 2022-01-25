Paris Hilton Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, Chats About Tokens With Jimmy Fallon: Here's Why It's Important

During a television interview, Paris Hilton took time to highlight her involvement in the world of non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: Hilton appeared on NBC's “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to highlight her show “Paris In Love,” which airs on Peacock, the streaming platform from Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Hilton and Jimmy Fallon also took time to discuss NFTs, a community in which they're both members.

Fallon highlighted the last appearance of Hilton on the show where she explained to Fallon what NFTs were. Fallon recognized Hilton had since been named to a list of the top 50 most influential people in NFTs.

“So proud, love being part of the community,” Hilton said.

Fallon told Hilton he jumped into NFTs with the purchase of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, which he previously announced in an episode with NFT artist Beeple.

“I got an Ape too,” Hilton said. “I copied you and got one too.”

Hilton announced on the show she bought Bored Ape #1294 with the help of MoonPay, which also facilitated Fallon’s purchase. Hilton’s Ape has the traits of purple background (13% of Apes), sunglasses (4%), red fur (5%), bored mouth (23%) and S&M hat (2%).

“We’re part of the same community, both apes,” Fallon said.

Why It’s Important: The discussion of NFTs between Fallon and Hilton highlights continued interest from celebrities. Bored Ape Yacht Club got free marketing on a major television show and network thanks to it being a widely followed and loved project from celebrities.

Along with sharing details of her Ape purchase, Hilton highlighted an upcoming NFT she is launching with Super Plastic and Origin Protocol (CRYPTO: OGN). The NFT titled “My Forever Fairytale” features a collage of memories of Hilton with her husband Carter.

Everyone in attendance received a free NFT. Fallon told viewers they were making history with the first NFT giveaway on television.

Photo: Victoria Pickering via Flickr