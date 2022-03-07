Nasdaq, S&P 500 And Dow Jones Composite All Close Sharply Lower

U.S. indices traded lower Monday amid the continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with attempts of a ceasefire and Mariupol evacuation failing. Oil prices have gained after the U.S. indicated it's considering a ban on Russian oil imports.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 3.62% to 12,830; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 3.69% to $324.86

(NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 3.69% to $324.86 The S&P 500 traded lower by 2.95% to 4,201; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 2.95% to $419.43

(NASDAQ:SPY) lost 2.95% to $419.43 The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 2.35% to 11,242; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 2.38% to $328.47

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) were among the top gainers for the SPY Monday.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

