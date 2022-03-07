5 Highest Compensated Women CEOs: Mary Barra, Lisa Su And More

In 1963, Katharine Graham made history by becoming the first female CEO at The Washington Post, a Fortune 500 company.

Her trailblazing efforts left a mark for women who now had proof that a woman can achieve the coveted executive role. Shortly after Graham became CEO in 1963, another woman, Marion Sandler, became co-CEO at Golden West Financial, a savings and loan entity.

Since then, the number of female executives has spiked into the hundreds. Though the percentage is still low, 11% of all Fortune 500 companies are led by women, a number is expected to grow.

In honor of Women's History Month, here are the highest compensated female CEOs at Fortune 500 companies.

Lisa Su - Advanced MicroDevices (NASDAQ: AMD)

In her early career, Su worked at IBM and Texas Instruments. She was known for her work developing silicon-on-insulator semiconductor manufacturing technologies and more efficient semiconductor chips. In 2020, Su made $27.1 million in total compensation.

Mary Barra - General Motors (NYSE: GM)

The first female CEO at the "Big Three" Detroit auto manufacturers, she climbed through the ranks beginning with a parts inspector role at GM, in 1980. Barra earned $23.2 million in total compensation in 2020.

Kathy Warden - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC)

Before becoming CEO at Northrop, Warden achieved a dizzying array of firsts. A cybersecurity and information technology expert, she served on the Clinton administration's internet advisory council. Warden held several executive roles prior to taking the helm at Northrop. Warden earned $19.7 million in 2020.

Phebe Novakovic - General Dynamics (NYSE: GD)

A former CIA agent, Novakovic joined General Dynamics in 2001 and became CEO in 2013. Forbes ranked Novakovic as the 25th most powerful woman in the world. Her total compensation was $18.9 million in 2020.

Gail Boudreaux - Anthem (NYSE: ANTM)

College basketball star Boudreaux served as executive at several companies before becoming CEO of UnitedHealthcare in 2011. She founded GKB Global Health, a health care strategy and business advisory firm in 2015, and was named CEO at Anthem in 2017. Boudreaux earned $17.1 million in 2020.

GM CEO Mary Barra. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.