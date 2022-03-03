Markets Close Lower Again In Up And Down Trading Day; Nasdaq Falls 1.5%

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading, with stocks experiencing continued volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The conflict has continued to weigh on global economic sentiment, but has lifted oil prices amid supply concerns.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 1.56% to 13,537; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 1.43% to $342.26

The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.53% to 4,363; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.50% to $435.72

The Dow Jones composite finished down 0.3% at 33,794.66; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.26% to $338.13

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Thursday.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA), Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq.

Elsewhere On The Street

