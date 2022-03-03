Markets Close Lower Again In Up And Down Trading Day; Nasdaq Falls 1.5%

byHenry Khederian
March 3, 2022 4:25 pm
Markets Close Lower Again In Up And Down Trading Day; Nasdaq Falls 1.5%

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading, with stocks experiencing continued volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The conflict has continued to weigh on global economic sentiment, but has lifted oil prices amid supply concerns.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 1.56% to 13,537; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 1.43% to $342.26
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.53% to 4,363; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.50% to $435.72
  • The Dow Jones composite finished down 0.3% at 33,794.66; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.26% to $338.13

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Thursday.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA), Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq.

Elsewhere On The Street

Companies around the globe have answered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by putting a hold on business or fully exiting operations in Russia. This comes in addition to the harsh economic sanctions recently imposed on Russia… Read More

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) was trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above estimates… Read More

The latest housing market data took on the look of an oscilloscope as mortgage rates tumbled, home prices soared, mortgage lending declined and home occupancy spans stretched longer than before… Read More

36 Stocks To Watch After Biden's First State of The Union Address

President Joe Biden hosted his first State of the Union Address Tuesday in front of members of Congress. read more
Apple And Nike Lead The Dow Jones Lower Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

U.S. indices traded lower Tuesday after Russia ordered troops into separatist regions of Ukraine after recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent. Ukraine-Russia tensions have weighed on market sentiment but lifted energy prices amid supply concerns. read more
AMD And Pinduoduo Lead The Nasdaq Higher

U.S. indices finished higher Tuesday as traders and investors weighed recent earnings and watch for inflation data later this week. read more
What's Going On With Amgen Stock During Today's After-Hours Session

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) stepped higher following the release of its Q4 earnings report showing an EPS beat and a slight miss on sales. read more